Injected microtechnology stops working if graphene is removed from the body

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Dr. Martín Monteverde reported for OMV (World Organization for Life) that although there isn't yet a known way to remove the injected microcircuitry from the body, removal of the graphene oxide causes it to stop working.
Dr. Monteverde is one of the researchers who performed the first analysis of vials in Argentina.
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