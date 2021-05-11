Car Accident illegal flees scene

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111 views • May 11, 2021
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
Email your name, city, state, phone optional so we can build our group. We need organization because the globalists next step is disarming nationalists and forcing "vaccines"(really gene altering bioweapons to control and depopulate).
Send to: [email protected]
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Subscribe to my channels on youtube "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT"
for groundbreaking news and analysis including investigative reports on foreign infiltration of the US military, 5G, "vaccine" passport rollouts, organ trafficking and the border crisis.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
NOTICE:
According to Section 107 of the Copyright Act:
Fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as news reporting is not a copyright infringement.
I reserve the right to sue, as well as file criminal RICO charges against any individual/corporation censoring, deleting or hindering my news reports and internet platforms for incidental copyright infringement because it violates my press rignts under Section 107 of the Copyright Act and the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution.
I also reserve the right to pursue criminal and civil charges for financial damages against any individual, police, government employee or corporate entity violating my right to gather and publish news protected under Federal Title 8 Section 1324 and the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.
Email your name, city, state, phone optional so we can build our group. We need organization because the globalists next step is disarming nationalists and forcing "vaccines"(really gene altering bioweapons to control and depopulate).
Send to: [email protected]
(NOT GMAIL)
Subscribe to my channels on youtube "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT"
for groundbreaking news and analysis including investigative reports on foreign infiltration of the US military, 5G, "vaccine" passport rollouts, organ trafficking and the border crisis.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
NOTICE:
According to Section 107 of the Copyright Act:
Fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as news reporting is not a copyright infringement.
I reserve the right to sue, as well as file criminal RICO charges against any individual/corporation censoring, deleting or hindering my news reports and internet platforms for incidental copyright infringement because it violates my press rignts under Section 107 of the Copyright Act and the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution.
I also reserve the right to pursue criminal and civil charges for financial damages against any individual, police, government employee or corporate entity violating my right to gather and publish news protected under Federal Title 8 Section 1324 and the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.
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