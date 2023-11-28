TRY Not To CRY Your EYES OUT !! DO YOU SEE NOW WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAVED (Severed-and Ransomed) FROM?

Now the TRUE REALITY Of the WORD Of GOD And The CONFIRMING Witness Of Being Able To See The SERPENT Race Manifestations, Has Become a STARK Gut Wrenching REALITY, Beyond Anything Ever Taught By Any Church In My Experience or Knowledge... This Is a Hand Delivered Message From YAHWEH, From His Messenger (Yahweh has Given) ...The Time For the LORD To Come Suddenly to HIS Temple Is At HAND

