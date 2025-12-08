How to Collapse a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ in 60 Seconds Game Theory + Common Sense

Sick of the constant BS, psy-ops, and greasy lies shoved down your throat by the corporate media?





I'm giving you the ultimate critical thinking hack: the Game Theory + Common Sense framework that lets you instantly collapse propaganda narratives. It doesn't require a PhD—just a simple, 3-step test focused on Incentives and "Cui Bono?" (Who benefits?).





We put this magic trick to work debunking three insane recent stories:





The ridiculous "Israel Shot Charlie Kirk" claim.





The supposed Epstein File Cover-Up by Trump's biggest enemies.





The suspicious case of The Pipe Bomber the FBI couldn't catch.

#israel #conspiracy #charliekirk #gametheory #epstein #pipebomber





Propaganda is lazy. Learn to skip the complex details and go straight to the motive. Always ask: What is the Reward? What is the Risk? If the answer is an obvious NO, you're being lied to. Start applying this test today!





👍 Like and share if you think critical thinking is the antidote to the media machine





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️