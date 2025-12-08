How to Collapse a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ in 60 Seconds Game Theory + Common Sense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm giving you the ultimate critical thinking hack: the Game Theory + Common Sense framework that lets you instantly collapse propaganda narratives. It doesn't require a PhD—just a simple, 3-step test focused on Incentives and "Cui Bono?" (Who benefits?).
We put this magic trick to work debunking three insane recent stories:
The ridiculous "Israel Shot Charlie Kirk" claim.
The supposed Epstein File Cover-Up by Trump's biggest enemies.
The suspicious case of The Pipe Bomber the FBI couldn't catch.
Propaganda is lazy. Learn to skip the complex details and go straight to the motive. Always ask: What is the Reward? What is the Risk? If the answer is an obvious NO, you're being lied to. Start applying this test today!
