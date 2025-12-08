BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Collapse a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ in 60 Seconds Game Theory + Common Sense
Sick of the constant BS, psy-ops, and greasy lies shoved down your throat by the corporate media?


I'm giving you the ultimate critical thinking hack: the Game Theory + Common Sense framework that lets you instantly collapse propaganda narratives. It doesn't require a PhD—just a simple, 3-step test focused on Incentives and "Cui Bono?" (Who benefits?).


We put this magic trick to work debunking three insane recent stories:


The ridiculous "Israel Shot Charlie Kirk" claim.


The supposed Epstein File Cover-Up by Trump's biggest enemies.


The suspicious case of The Pipe Bomber the FBI couldn't catch.

Propaganda is lazy. Learn to skip the complex details and go straight to the motive. Always ask: What is the Reward? What is the Risk? If the answer is an obvious NO, you're being lied to. Start applying this test today!


