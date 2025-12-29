© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, Russia launched another combined missile attack on the Odessa region. It is noteworthy that during this attack, in addition to missiles and drones, Russia also used aerial bombs of the FAB family. The fact that Russian aerial bombs began to reach the Odessa region indicates that Russian engineers still managed to develop an advanced version of the Universal Planning and Correction Module. As a result, the range of Russian aerial bombs increased significantly, which became a real shock to the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
