BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIA for the First Time Launched the World's Most Powerful Aerial Bomb on UK Servicemen in ODESSA
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
611 views • 1 day ago

Meanwhile, Russia launched another combined missile attack on the Odessa region. It is noteworthy that during this attack, in addition to missiles and drones, Russia also used aerial bombs of the FAB family. The fact that Russian aerial bombs began to reach the Odessa region indicates that Russian engineers still managed to develop an advanced version of the Universal Planning and Correction Module. As a result, the range of Russian aerial bombs increased significantly, which became a real shock to the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
odessafab bombsalbatross base
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy