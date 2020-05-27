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MUST SEE: Tips For Alternative Livestyles
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22 views • May 27, 2020
A growing number of people are exploring alternative lifestyles and ways to leave the monetary system in order to learn how to live sustainably. While there are important benefits to developing more resourcefulness through experimenting with moneyless living or working with eco friendly communities, a key ingredient often gets missed out.
This video explores how the only way to truly become independent of the system is by relying on God - in other words, live by faith. Trusting in God could lead you to develop skills and experiment with alternative living, but it could also result in you leaving any safe havens you may have found, and laying down your life.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
- "Nothing But Success" by OurMusicBox
- "Smooth I" by Peter John Ross
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM' (John 8:31-59)" by God Is Love
This video explores how the only way to truly become independent of the system is by relying on God - in other words, live by faith. Trusting in God could lead you to develop skills and experiment with alternative living, but it could also result in you leaving any safe havens you may have found, and laying down your life.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
- "Nothing But Success" by OurMusicBox
- "Smooth I" by Peter John Ross
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM' (John 8:31-59)" by God Is Love
Keywords
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