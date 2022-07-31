People All Over the World Must Remember This Video and See What the Chinese Communist Party Can and Will Do!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p120a7288
The Chinese government declares that the territorial waters and airspace of the island of Taiwan are part of the territorial waters and airspace of the People’s Republic of China. But the fact is that Taiwan is an independent and democratic country