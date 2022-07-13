Does skipping breakfast help weight loss?

ating breakfast causes obese people to be more active, according to the latest research published from BBSRC-funded researchers at the University of Bath. The study analysed the links between breakfast and health for individuals classed as ‘obese’, comparing the results from a fasting group with a breakfasting group. Eating breakfast did not make obese individuals lose weight but did result in more physical activity in the morning and reduced food intake later in the day (meaning both groups ate similar amounts overall). Increasing activity is one of the most important ways to improve health in our increasingly sedentary population, so the researchers suggest this could be a key benefit. These latest results in this obese group build on previous studies from the researchers at Bath into the effects of eating breakfast for a ‘lean’ population. Both studies form part of the three-year BBSRC-funded ‘Bath Breakfast Project’ and, put together, these insights are being billed as some of the most comprehensive to date into the effects of eating breakfast, winning the lead researcher the prestigious Cuthbertson Medal from the Nutrition Society.https://bit.ly/3P6HAuI

