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List of controlled opposition & why all Jews are controlled opposition
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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922 views • May 15, 2022
NOTE: Some parts of what I will read to you are theoretical, others are easy to verify.

To give me a huge donation please use:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

Corona scamdemic/plandemic predicted by cartoons, books, movies and TV series compilation MUST SEE! SPREAD! predictive programming or warning?
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Corona-scamdemic-plandemic-predicted-by-cartoons-books-and-TV-series-compilation---predictive-programming-or-warning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sQX7AzteB8
Crypto-Judaism - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Judaism
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics

Controlled Opposition- Sacha Stone Madej Tenpenny Buttar Icke Mikovitz Bigtree Kennedy Kaufman Cowan - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHNuimFfm-g

Jacques-Yves Cousteau Quote: “It’s terrible to have to say this. World population must be stabilized and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people p...”
https://quotefancy.com/quote/1148281/Jacques-Yves-Cousteau-It-s-terrible-to-have-to-say-this-World-population-must-be
Jacques Cousteau - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_Cousteau
65 Jacques Yves Cousteau Quotes On Success In Life – OverallMotivation
https://www.overallmotivation.com/quotes/jacques-yves-cousteau-quotes/
"In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it." - Cousteau, explorer and UNESCO courier : conspiracy
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/her3id/in_order_to_stabilize_world_population_we_must/
“World population must be stabilized and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day.” | Barnhardt
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/06/16/world-population-must-be-stabilized-and-to-do-that-we-must-eliminate-350000-people-per-day/
Jacques Cousteau
https://www.amerika.org/texts/jacques-cousteau/

Shi Zhengli - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shi_Zhengli

Parler
https://parler.com/TheGlobalResistance
Keywords
alex jonesvaccinejewsgenocidenew world orderbankerscyber attackcryptocontrolled oppositionilluminatibill gatespopulation reductionmandatoryshillslistgoyimnormalvoluntarycovid-19schwabanti goyimitescovid fascism resistancestop the measuresthe global resistanceperfect society
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