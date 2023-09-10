Why Nonconformity Cures a Sick Self and a Sick Society
Mirrored - Academy of Ideas
Access the transcript and the art used in the video - https://academyofideas.com/2023/08/why-nonconformity-cures-a-sick-self-and-a-sick-society/
Become a Supporting Member and access 77 more videos like this - https://academyofideas.com/members/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.