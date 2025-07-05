Fort Detrick USAMRIID Fermenting the first human cancer-causing retrovirus

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Todd Callender: I want you to understand how far back this goes, and that is the point of having the good Dr Judy on today, Judy Mikovits, because she is the original fighter in all this. Worked at Fort Detrick, which is the USAMRIID facility, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear weapons, right? That's Fort Detrick. She worked there, had a cure for cancer and AIDS. Dr Judy, God bless you. You are such an inspiration to me. I think it's really important for people to know how far back you go and some of the sacrifices that you've made. Give a little bit of background, and please include the part where you get thrown in jail for curing cancer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, it was actually felony fugitive from Fauci... same thing... I started at the National Cancer Institute, June 10, 1980. On March 31, 1980 on the cover of Time Magazine was a big IF, Interferon, interfere with viruses, interfere with poisons, and that's how your biological response modifiers, your God Given biological responses, cure cancer. It's not us curing anything. It's what we like to call stage 4 inflammation. I'm in the fermentation chemistry program, where we ferment in a 200-liter fermenter, and I do want everyone, since I can't tell this story, all the way back to Fort Detrick, please listen to our Book Club that we do at DrJudyAMikovitz on X last Wednesday, the last two weeks, we've been playing Robert F Kennedy Jr's Wuhan Cover Up, is the name of the book, and you'll see it. And we play audio so that folks will listen.

Anyway, so I'm just the lowest level technician. I'm called to ferment the first human cancer-causing retrovirus, meaning it reverse transcribes its RNA, its mRNA, and into DNA, cuts it open like the scissors we might call CRISPR.

07/04/2025 - Truth Be Told with Todd Callender: https://rumble.com/v6vpr2t-truth-be-told-with-dr-judy-mitkovits.html?start=1044

Wuhan Cover Up: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/the-truth-about-wuhan-how-i-uncovered-the-biggest-lie-in-history-by-andrew-g-huff.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Book Club July 2nd: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1940545955251773897

Book Club June 25th: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1938009210949603644