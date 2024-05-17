Dr.SHIVA's Three Solutions for Transforming Education

May 17, 2024

341 views • May 17, 2024

My THREE SOLUTIONS to advance Education in America: As President or the United States, Shiva4President.com would implement these THREE SOLUTIONS to transform Education and Academia to empower our children and the Working People of America. This short video summarizes those THREE SOLUTIONS. No other Candidate for President would even propose these THREE solutions since they ARE the SWARM and have no interest to ShatterTheSwarm.com. First, we must make the Universities accountable to the Student - especially if they have a “student” loan. The University must be the guarantor of the Student Loan to ensure the student actually graduates with a tangible skill. Second, Harvard - must liquidate itself and provide the Reparations it pontificates to support. Every economic collapse, major fraud, imperialist war, and manipulation of the People has its origin in Harvard. Third, for real science to happen, not bogus science like “climate change,” we must break the collusion in science among Journal editors, heads of University departments, the Government agencies and large corporations. This will produce real science with real evidence to advance TruthFreedomHealth.com, not Power Profit Control. These real solutions can happen ONLY when we rise up, grow the Movement , and elect one of US for President. Volunteer, Donate and Get Involved! -Dr.SHIVA Full video and blog post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/