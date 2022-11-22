Secrets of the Morgue: Embalmers show the damage that the mRNA injection has done to people.





Mortician John O’ Looney from the UK, Embalmer Richard Hirschman, and Chief Deputy Coroner Wallace Hooker will be all together in the same room as DeAnna guides this deep conversation. They will be revealing shocking secrets of their inner circles of what they’ve been seeing and discovering while handling the dead bodies of the injected. Blood clots, Embalming procedures malfunctioning, fetal deaths and more that you will Not find anywhere in the Mainstream Media. In fact the Mainstream Media and “Covid Health Experts” are trying to cover this information up and ban these brave Embalmers and Morticians.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





