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The Vox Report: Totalitarianism Disguised as Philosophy
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262 views • March 23, 2022
The Vox Report: Totalitarianism Disguised as Philosophy
Source Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JEchAu1z7iRH/
Meet Noah Harari, the official Jewish supremacist scumbag who is the golden boy of the Jewish banking cartels, the World Economic Forum, Aspen Institute and every other organ of the corrupt establishment. Hey as long as you are Jewish and willing to play along in the Jewish genocide against the world - you're in!
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Source Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JEchAu1z7iRH/
Meet Noah Harari, the official Jewish supremacist scumbag who is the golden boy of the Jewish banking cartels, the World Economic Forum, Aspen Institute and every other organ of the corrupt establishment. Hey as long as you are Jewish and willing to play along in the Jewish genocide against the world - you're in!
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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