© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdown Lowdown: Dr. Malcolm Kendrick -- First Hand Experience
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • November 30, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/8x6eSZA90M4
Ivor Cummins says:
Dr. Kendrick is a national treasure! And here we dissect the lockdown "science" - like no-one else can. I would say "enjoy" - but lockdown harms are so horrific, that would not be right. But "be informed"? Absolutely.
Note our Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles?
If you do not like Kickstarter, you can donate here and message "CHRONICLES": https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Ivor Cummins says:
Dr. Kendrick is a national treasure! And here we dissect the lockdown "science" - like no-one else can. I would say "enjoy" - but lockdown harms are so horrific, that would not be right. But "be informed"? Absolutely.
Note our Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles?
If you do not like Kickstarter, you can donate here and message "CHRONICLES": https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.