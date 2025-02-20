SONG FOR DAVID McBRIDE re-release for David's appeal in March (Kevin Bruce)

DAVID McBRIDE APPEAL AGAINST UNJUST CONVICTION

Rally event outside the ACT Supreme Court at 9am Monday 3rd of March 2025

ADDRESS : 6 Knowles Pl Canberra

Be There !





Song For David McBride' Music-Video Release by 'Kevin Bruce'

Music by - Kevin Bruce

Visuals by - Failure Of Fear





THE AFGHAN FILES

David McBride was an Australian Army Lawyer and Soldier who exposed unlawful killings of innocent Afghan civilians during the Afghanistan war. He is now serving almost 6 years imprisonment for making these crimes known to the world.





