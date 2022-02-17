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This Quantum Life #13 - The Choice Trap
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10 views • February 17, 2022
We pretend we're not choosing and things get bad or worse, and then we suddenly realize we "have no choice" but to...(fill in the blank). My spiritual teacher once told me, "Choosing is an exercise in paying attention. Be aware of what you choose, because it's the only way you're going to get what you want."
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