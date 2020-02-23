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Duke's Conspiracy Corner #4 ~ The Ancient History of the Giants
World Bigfoot Radio
World Bigfoot Radio
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127 views • February 23, 2020
In this part, Wes and i go back to the beginning of the Giants and trace their history to present day, somehow ending up at a base in Antarctica in 1946! New updated captions, information and pictures by Duke, original edit courtesy Wes Germer. Please consider helping this channel, it is entirely viewer supported! Join the heros who fight for the truth and send support to: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL....................
Contact DUKE at [email protected]. SWAG SWAG SWAG!! T-Shirts, Hoodies and mugs in 3 cool designs available at TEESPRINGS.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL, come check them out! World Bigfoot Radio's main support group on Facebook is Montana Bigfoot Project, come on over and hang with the Big dogs of Bigfooting there, or join my main support group on MeWe, the no-censorship, no data gathering, no-B.S., REAL Social Media alternative to Fascistbook. Hope to see you there, and Thanks for Watching!
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sciencebibleconspiracygiantsantarcticaoperation high jump
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