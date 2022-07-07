NASA's Chief Warned That China Might Take Over the Moon as Part of a Military Program

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https://gnews.org/post/pp0aa5a5
07/06/2022 NASA’s chief, Bill Nelson, warned that China might take over the moon as part of a military program. Nelson also accused China of having stolen ideas and technology from other nations. The CCP described that statement as irresponsible on Monday.