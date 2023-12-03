Create New Account
"X GONNA GIVE IT TO YOU" ~DOCTOR DR MCHONK-HONK & MONKEY BOY
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

A great doctor is Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk. 😁 👍


Video sourced from Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mr. K F - Never Give Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid hoax

