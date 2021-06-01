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Naftali Bennett - Nazi Parents Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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94 views • June 01, 2021
21 Sivan 2021/5781
June 1, 2021
Shalom Everyone,
HaShem [G-d] is the reveler of secrets. When I see what is happening
in Israel right now, fake Messiahs, wars and all problems with the s h o t.
Now in Israel political figures...poor Israel, looks like those that want to rule over
you are like wolves, Nazi wolves.
Project Paper Clip brought thousands of Nazis to America, and many Nazis
hid in other nations, Israel no exception.
Naftali Bennett is no exception, looking at his name you see his mother is Jewish
but appears that his father is a Nazi and will be an enemy of Shiloh-Messiah.
This video is called Naftali Bennett Bible Code. [English & Hebrew]
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Project Paperclip
https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
THE SECRET LAND OPERATION HIGHJUMP U.S. NAVY ANTARCTIC EXPEDITION 1946 ADM. RICHARD BYRD 24972
https://youtu.be/E9chz8COYVc
The Nazis Next Door: How America Became a Safe Haven for Hitler’s Men
https://youtu.be/uPL18TI0G_s
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
June 1, 2021
Shalom Everyone,
HaShem [G-d] is the reveler of secrets. When I see what is happening
in Israel right now, fake Messiahs, wars and all problems with the s h o t.
Now in Israel political figures...poor Israel, looks like those that want to rule over
you are like wolves, Nazi wolves.
Project Paper Clip brought thousands of Nazis to America, and many Nazis
hid in other nations, Israel no exception.
Naftali Bennett is no exception, looking at his name you see his mother is Jewish
but appears that his father is a Nazi and will be an enemy of Shiloh-Messiah.
This video is called Naftali Bennett Bible Code. [English & Hebrew]
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Project Paperclip
https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
THE SECRET LAND OPERATION HIGHJUMP U.S. NAVY ANTARCTIC EXPEDITION 1946 ADM. RICHARD BYRD 24972
https://youtu.be/E9chz8COYVc
The Nazis Next Door: How America Became a Safe Haven for Hitler’s Men
https://youtu.be/uPL18TI0G_s
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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