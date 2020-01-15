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Φαντάσματα & Απόκοσμοι Ήχοι
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2 views • January 15, 2020
Στο 2ο Erebus: Stories from Beyond αναλύουμε: Μπορούν να εξηγηθούν επιστημονικά τα Φαντάσματα και τα στοιχειωμένα σπίτια; Τι ρόλο παίζουν οι Ήχοι χαμηλής συχνότητας στις εμφανίσεις φαντασμάτων; Πως χρησιμοποιούνται αυτές οι ηχητικές συχνότητες στον έλεγχο του Νου;
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Η Σελίδα του Mindhack.gr στο Facebook
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----------------------------------------------------------
To Gaming Κανάλι► https://bit.ly/2X6ZIcg
----------------------------------------------------------
Επισκεφθείτε τον Σύνδεσμο του Mindhack.gr για να διαβάσετε το αναλυτικό άρθρο για τα Φαντάσματα και τους Ήχους χαμηλής συχνότητας : https://goo.gl/aPb0Ld
Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα: http://mindhack.gr/
Η Σελίδα του Mindhack.gr στο Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/mindhack.gr/
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