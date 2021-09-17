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Prophetic Dream about Trump, We Need to Pray Fervently
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323 views • September 17, 2021
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I am a teacher who lives on the free will offerings of the people I serve. And I am all in favor of believers helping those in need (Acts 2:44, 45; 4:32, 33). But I also know that Scripture teaches that those who preach the gospel should be honored with pay (1 Cor. 9:14; 1 Tim. 5:17, 18)
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Learn How to Walk with God like Moses, Enoch, Elijah, Adam, David and BEYOND!
Email: [email protected]
Address:
Dagnet Worjloh
P. O. Box 481771
Charlotte, NC 28269
If our teachings or prayers bless you and the Holy Spirit leads you to donate, please use the links below. Thanks for your Donations.
You can also help us by purchasing our products:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPmk6CY-jOsK6NJaNv-gbQ
Paypal: www.paypal.me/Dagnet
Cash App: $DagnetW
I am a teacher who lives on the free will offerings of the people I serve. And I am all in favor of believers helping those in need (Acts 2:44, 45; 4:32, 33). But I also know that Scripture teaches that those who preach the gospel should be honored with pay (1 Cor. 9:14; 1 Tim. 5:17, 18)
Please Subscribe to us on Rumble
👇
https://rumble.com/vbtulv-censorship-on-steroid.html
Please follow me on Telegram, Brighteon,
Rumble and youtube
👇
https://youtube.com/channel/UCta-hAlOCUp7SnFsUhY6Ocw
Rumble: 👇
https://rumble.com/c/c-402815
Telegram
https://t.me/ConservativeBlogger
https://www.brighteon.com/67f6417f-6758-4056-805c-a127c51bd6a0
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