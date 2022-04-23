© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Organic and GMO Fact vs. Myth - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Charlene Springer (05.03.2017)
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • April 23, 2022
Have you ever wondered if the Organic Food label is all it's cracked up to be? Or if GMOs are really destroying your body? How about whether you should still be taking those vitamins? Join us in an incredible journey with our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels. She "tells it like it is" and explains what is fact, and what is just great marketing in the Food Industrial Complex. You will not want to miss the Woo Woo Hour and more jaw dropping moments with the amazing Dr. Daniels and Charlene!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.