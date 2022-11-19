CENSORSHIP KILLS | The Highwire with Del Bigtree

‘Censorship kills’ is the rally cry for a global medical community under unfathomable pressure from big tech and government to stifle the Covid debate. Fortunately, legislators and the greater public are seeing through the authoritarian behavior and taking action.
#ChipRoy #GreatBarringtonThree #ScottAtlas #MartinKulldorff #JayBattacharya
POSTED: November 18, 2022
Source: https://rumble.com/v1vipxq-censorship-kills.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
