BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID Frontlines ICU Nurse Tells All | Nicole Whitley Ep. 175
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
259 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • October 01, 2021
In today's episode, Emily has special guest Nicole Whitley on. Nicole is an ICU nurse for almost 5 years and has been a traveling nurse since early April of 2020 when COVID-19 started. She has been in 8 hospitals across 4 different states. She is here to share her perspective with us as someone on the front lines.

Emily and Nicole discuss the effectiveness of alternative treatments to the virus as well as the studies and research behind them. They discuss the treatment of healthcare workers now versus when the pandemic started. Nicole shares many helpful websites where you can go to get information yourself because these two ladies highly recommend doing your own research on all the topics discussed today.

Here are the websites mentioned for you to check out this information yourself.
https://openvaers.com
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://c19ivermectin.com
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://www.pushhealth.com
https://myfreedoctor.com

SOURCE : https://youtu.be/c4m8abbPlTo
Keywords
vaccinepandemicalternative treatmentscovid-19healthcare workersnicole whitley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy