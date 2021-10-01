© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Frontlines ICU Nurse Tells All | Nicole Whitley Ep. 175
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • October 01, 2021
In today's episode, Emily has special guest Nicole Whitley on. Nicole is an ICU nurse for almost 5 years and has been a traveling nurse since early April of 2020 when COVID-19 started. She has been in 8 hospitals across 4 different states. She is here to share her perspective with us as someone on the front lines.
Emily and Nicole discuss the effectiveness of alternative treatments to the virus as well as the studies and research behind them. They discuss the treatment of healthcare workers now versus when the pandemic started. Nicole shares many helpful websites where you can go to get information yourself because these two ladies highly recommend doing your own research on all the topics discussed today.
Here are the websites mentioned for you to check out this information yourself.
https://openvaers.com
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://c19ivermectin.com
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://www.pushhealth.com
https://myfreedoctor.com
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/c4m8abbPlTo
Emily and Nicole discuss the effectiveness of alternative treatments to the virus as well as the studies and research behind them. They discuss the treatment of healthcare workers now versus when the pandemic started. Nicole shares many helpful websites where you can go to get information yourself because these two ladies highly recommend doing your own research on all the topics discussed today.
Here are the websites mentioned for you to check out this information yourself.
https://openvaers.com
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://c19ivermectin.com
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://www.pushhealth.com
https://myfreedoctor.com
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/c4m8abbPlTo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.