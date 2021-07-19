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DR JUDY MIKOVITS ‘VACCINES’ EXPOSED! IT REALLY IS A BIOWEAPON, 5G, GRAPHENE, MILITARY, BLACKS (MIRRORED)
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52588 views • July 19, 2021
DR JUDY MIKOVITS ‘VACCINES’ EXPOSED! IT REALLY IS A BIOWEAPON, 5G, GRAPHENE, MILITARY, BLACKS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXl3lbzqN8uP/
Part 2 – Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Stew Peters to discuss the specifics surrounding the shots being called ‘vaccines’, and how it’s been weaponized being used as an experiment in blacks and the military.
Dr Judy Mikovits ‘Vaccines’ EXPOSED! It Really is a Bioweapon, 5G, Graphene, Military, Blacks
---
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXl3lbzqN8uP/
Part 2 – Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Stew Peters to discuss the specifics surrounding the shots being called ‘vaccines’, and how it’s been weaponized being used as an experiment in blacks and the military.
Dr Judy Mikovits ‘Vaccines’ EXPOSED! It Really is a Bioweapon, 5G, Graphene, Military, Blacks
---
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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