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Mirror Tucker Carlson: Insurrection Day
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121 views • April 30, 2021
Three month since the capitol hill riot. January 6, 2021 was Pearl Harbor to the Democrats. 400 people were arrested that day. They showed disrespect to Joe Biden. FBI stopped investigating other crimes. Andy Griffith meandered through the hallway and faces 7 years in prison No trial?? Others got indefinite sentences without a trial without acts of violence.
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