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The Lamb of God - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Night September 10 2023

In This Chapter of Revelation, the Lord Jesus Christ is Described as the Lion of the Tribe of Juda and Also as a Lamb as it Had Been Slained. Only the Lamb of God is Qualified to Open the Book with the Seven Seals Which Will Unleash Judgement on the Earth. The Shedding of Innocent Lamb's Blood is a Theme Throughout the Bible. In Genesis Paradise is Lost, But in Revelation Paradise is Regained. Scripture: Revelation 5:1-10





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.