WORLD WAR 3, THE NEW AGE FALSE MESSIAH & A DEADLY PANDEMIC - RBTV40
The Appearance
The Appearance
326 followers
229 views • 6 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 40


NOTE:


In this final teaching on this topic, we talk about how this present evil darkness continues to work today behind the scenes to fulfill the plans of the evil one. We talk about how they are behind the topics described in the title, and what is to expect next. Share this podcast with your friends and relatives. They need to know the truth about what is happening and what lies just ahead, so that they can prepare accordingly.



Links to Articles:


https://theappearance.com/new-page-2.htm


https://theappearance.com/new-page-86.htm


https://theappearance.com/new-deadly-virus.htm


https://www.patheos.com/blogs/deaconsbench/2018/10/whats-that-stick-the-pope-was-carrying/


https://www.traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A802-Stang.htm


https://veritas-vincit-international.org/2018/10/31/pope-francis-uses-a-stang-during-the-opening-mass-of-the-youth-synod/



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
ufocommunismww3satanismspiritual warfaremark of the beastfallen angelswitchcraftantichrist666false messiahone world religionnew ageday of the lordstrong delusionman of sinancient civilizationsancient culturessolar flaresgreat deceptionsigns in the heavensthe seven thundersheavens shakenextra dimensional beingsdeadly pandemic
