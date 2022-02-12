© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIGHT SHADOWS 02112022 -- Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Truckers, WW3, Biden, Homeland Security, Canada, China & More
Follow
1
Share
Report
180 views • February 12, 2022
There are multitudes of things going on in the background as the nations and being manipulated into their final positions for the next great war. Remember that God says His hands are upon the nations of the world and His agenda for them will be carried out and no one will stop His program. Then we have the great Georgia Guidestones culling of humanity going on right under our noses, spoken of Revelation 13 & 18. The rich men of the Earth are now fully committed to bring in their New World Order and they will resort to ANY MEANS to get it done. There is no turning back now because these same rich men know their time is short and the last days are now upon them. They seek to escape judgment, but they will not and much more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.