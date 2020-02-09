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Entering Rock Tunnel, Cumbres and Toltec Railroad, 2015
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15 views • February 09, 2020
We managed to make some videos from our ride on the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad.
Near the top of the pass is a tunnel, blasted and dug from the mountain. The route to the tunnel is quite scenic, as the trees were in full autumn color.
Near the top of the pass is a tunnel, blasted and dug from the mountain. The route to the tunnel is quite scenic, as the trees were in full autumn color.
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