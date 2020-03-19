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DAVID ICKE - THE TRUTH BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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87 views • March 19, 2020
We are building a data base of location - province- city and phone numbers-- for constitutional conventions meetings - The teams have grown large and coordinated - So please share the information so more become aware of the solution - and why a Constitution is so important - Become part of the Constitutional Conventions and go down in history as the founders of this amazing document that stopped slavery from the corporation of canada Inc. Learn more meet the Constitutional Convention teams coast to coast

WE THE PEOPLE CONSTITUTION CONVENTIONS from COAST TO COAST Time: 2 PM and 7:00 PM AB Time 7 days a week Join the Meeting Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/7926352550

Thank you

Latest video are here what we are working on Please subscribe and we also have moved to Brighteon and download Zoom to join everyone for discussion - You do not to create a server we have the software- We just email link, add to FB when we are scheduling the next event - link to connect to - it will ask you to connect voice and camera

We the People Constitutional Conventions Youtube and Brighteon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas

We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook and in the pinned post there are links to all the Provinces and Territories
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/


Download Zoom https://zoom.us/support/download

Zoom has Closed Captioning - download this and setup so you can join in on Zoom
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207279736-Getting-Started-with-Closed-Captioning?fbclid=IwAR0nVgCYNPvX7wbbU3_G4dFCbKuZbD39E9wXSXnYHcfr3t3rZiLJbOkVCfM
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canadabna actde factode jurefinancedallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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