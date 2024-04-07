The Fossickers

Before watching this video, please be aware that it’s low-quality image-wise, but still ‘watchable’.



It came about when a friend asked me and my wife if we’d like to go on a day trip out over the Blue Mountains. We jumped at the chance to be able to go out and have a look around the beautiful countryside that Australia has to offer.



I took along a video camera that I’d just recently acquired so that I could test it out, confident that I was certain to find some interesting scenes to videotape. The camera was a small Sony cassette video recorder and it turned out that the camera had an amazing zoom. I never brought along a tripod, so the video, being hand-held, is a little shaky in spots, especially on full zoom.



Before we actually reached Oberon, the weather was a little ‘iffy’, but we decided to continue the trip anyway. By the time we reached Oberon, the rain was all around us. The video, in essence, covers Black Springs, our next (unplanned) stop. It’s the beginning of Summer here in Australia (December) and we find fresh snow on the ground there. Amazing stuff.



All this occurred around 15 years ago, and the video had just been sitting in my computer until a week ago when I came across it and decided to ‘update it’ with some subtitles added and a fresh soundtrack. I did this by copying the video, fully muted, and then adding the background audio. The opening titles were left embedded in the video, as the original tape is currently misplaced, so there was no chance of a completely fresh start at this stage.

The background music is from Fesliyan Studios (https://www.fesliyanstudios.com), who offer short-run free theme music. The music that they offer is truly wonderful to listen to. I’d recommend that anyone who’s into amateur video-making check these guys out.



Still, on the subject of amateur video production, I do all my video editing using Capcut (https://www.capcut.com/tools/desktop-video-editor). Capcut offers both, a free version and a Pro version of their software. The results that can be obtained are exceptional. They have the complete bundle for you guys who never got the chance to make Hollywood or Pinewood Studios.



I hope that you enjoy this impromptu video, which was just an exercise in ‘Let’s see what happens if we do this’ sort of thing. Like Seinfeld said, “A show about nothing”.

Video Editing done with Capcut

https://www.capcut.com





Theme Music:

"I Was Joking' by David Fesliyan

'Beautiful Village' by David Fesliyan

'Champagne At Sunset' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

https://www.fesliyanstudios.com



