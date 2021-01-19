© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Forgotten Nutrient - Iodine for Peak Brain Performance
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
227 views • January 19, 2021
The Forgotten Nutrient - Iodine is crucial for optimizing your brain's performance throughout your life. It is especially critical for physical and mental development as a child, but also really important for adults to maintain their brain performance at all ages. In this video we explore how iodine contributes to neurotransmitters and also to neuroprotection on a daily basis.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain: Effects and Mechanisms
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Iodine Deficiency as a Cause of Brain Damage:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11264481/
Dr. Jorge Flechas on Total Body Iodine Sufficiency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uc4Q3kzBSc4&;feature=emb_logo
Fluoride Action Network:
http://fluoridealert.org/
Field Photo by Federico Respini on Unsplash’
Mountain Dew Photo by Shane on Unsplash
Sky Photo by Alan Jones on Unsplash
Swimming Pool Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash
Toothpaste Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
Fish Photo by NOAA on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain: Effects and Mechanisms
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Iodine Deficiency as a Cause of Brain Damage:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11264481/
Dr. Jorge Flechas on Total Body Iodine Sufficiency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uc4Q3kzBSc4&;feature=emb_logo
Fluoride Action Network:
http://fluoridealert.org/
Field Photo by Federico Respini on Unsplash’
Mountain Dew Photo by Shane on Unsplash
Sky Photo by Alan Jones on Unsplash
Swimming Pool Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash
Toothpaste Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
Fish Photo by NOAA on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.