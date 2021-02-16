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COS Personally Attacks Robert Brown
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20 views • February 16, 2021
Constitutional educator and lecturer of The John Birch Society’s “The Constitution Is The Solution” series Robert Brown addresses personal attacks against him made by Mark Meckler’s Convention of States Project (COS Project), an organization that contends that the only solution to fix America’s legislative problems is to change the U.S. Constitution by way of a federal “convention to propose amendments to the Constitution,” under Article V, otherwise known as a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con), Article V convention, or a Convention of Deputies from the several States.
📰 Article by COS:
https://conventionofstates.com/news/anti-cos-expert-admits-he-has-no-credentials-except-ability-to-read
📜 To help stop a CON-CON in your state visit:
https://jbs.org/concon/
▶️ More Videos on the CON-CON
Protecting Our Constitution: How State Legislators Can Interpose
https://youtu.be/CEUfmlvhht0
A Crash Course on a Constitutional Convention
https://youtu.be/7TX2IaKI-wE
What's Wrong With a Constitutional Convention?
https://youtu.be/iPepFXhAm1A
Convention of States Wrong About Antonin Scalia
https://youtu.be/reFbh7mbMPc
Tricked Into Gun Control
https://youtu.be/WwgIV3WL5XE
Why Article VI Not V
https://youtu.be/XiIGMLe021I
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#COS #ConventionOfStates #LearnToRead
📰 Article by COS:
https://conventionofstates.com/news/anti-cos-expert-admits-he-has-no-credentials-except-ability-to-read
📜 To help stop a CON-CON in your state visit:
https://jbs.org/concon/
▶️ More Videos on the CON-CON
Protecting Our Constitution: How State Legislators Can Interpose
https://youtu.be/CEUfmlvhht0
A Crash Course on a Constitutional Convention
https://youtu.be/7TX2IaKI-wE
What's Wrong With a Constitutional Convention?
https://youtu.be/iPepFXhAm1A
Convention of States Wrong About Antonin Scalia
https://youtu.be/reFbh7mbMPc
Tricked Into Gun Control
https://youtu.be/WwgIV3WL5XE
Why Article VI Not V
https://youtu.be/XiIGMLe021I
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#COS #ConventionOfStates #LearnToRead
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