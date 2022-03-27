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CANCER & PARASITES - THE CONNECTION AND THE REAL SOLUTION FOR HEALING CANCER | True Pathfinder
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506 views • March 27, 2022
In this video we look at the real causes of cancer, discuss why mainstream cancer treatments rarely work and how to prevent and treat cancer successfully in a holistic way.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Live video footage of the microparasites in cancer patients can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70yyHUzq-sU/
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #cancer #cancertreatment #cancersolutions #cancertherapy #holisticcancertherapy #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #cancerremedies #curingcancer #cancercure #cancermedicine #cancerresearch #microparasites
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Live video footage of the microparasites in cancer patients can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70yyHUzq-sU/
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #cancer #cancertreatment #cancersolutions #cancertherapy #holisticcancertherapy #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #cancerremedies #curingcancer #cancercure #cancermedicine #cancerresearch #microparasites
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