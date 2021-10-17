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Brain and emotion manipulation technology is here...
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160 views • October 17, 2021
They have the ability to manipulate your body and emotions, with and without Graphene. They are turning humans into a smart device that will send and receive information and commands.
Your privacy will be no longer. Through vaccines you are being absorbed into the NWO collective. The age of the Borg is coming to fruition. Humanity is merging not only with technology, it's merging with the DNA of other species.
The goal is to reverse engineer humanity, and make them into anything other than the image of God.
Your privacy will be no longer. Through vaccines you are being absorbed into the NWO collective. The age of the Borg is coming to fruition. Humanity is merging not only with technology, it's merging with the DNA of other species.
The goal is to reverse engineer humanity, and make them into anything other than the image of God.
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