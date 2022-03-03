© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La Atentada Introducción a la 4D en el 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • March 03, 2022
En esta transición que hacemos del 2021 al 2022, se alinean sucesos históricos, así como grandes olas de despertares conscientes en donde la espiritualidad humana esta por tener un gran paso evolutivo. Ante la enorme noticia del descubrimiento de un cubo en la orilla del lado obscuro de la luna por China, (noticia indudablemente per-autorizada por los controladores) la NASA continua con el segundo acto de esta revelación controlada y contratan a (24) teólogos prominentes del sistema para analizar la reacción de los religiosos ante una revelación extraterrestre. En este video aterrizamos la conexión más profunda hasta la fecha entre el fenómeno extraterrestre (OVNI) y las religiones.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.