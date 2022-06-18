China’s Implementation of Routine PCR Testing Leads to Increased Economic and Livelihood Burdens

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https://gnews.org/post/p6oz0f14
06/16/2022 The CCP insists on implementing mandatory PCR testing in major cities in China, and PCR testing booths are scattered all over the streets and alleys of major cities. Such large-scale testing will inevitably bring a continuous burden to the economy and people’s livelihood, and the lives of ordinary people will become more and more difficult.