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EPISODE 251: FATAL FLAWS
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511 views • January 20, 2022
Five Times August performs In-Studio!; BOJO Ends UK Mandates; Against Omicron, Natural Immunity Wins; The Truth about 5G; New ICAN FOIA Deepens Fauci Fraud; Geraldo Eats Humble Pie
Guests: Brad Skistimas, Dafna Tachover, Esq.
Guests: Brad Skistimas, Dafna Tachover, Esq.
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