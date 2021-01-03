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OPERATION DARK WINTER - 9/11 Amerithrax Attacks Revisited
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75 views • January 03, 2021
John Thor: The Amerithrax Attacks Revisited. A Mini Documentary with Dr Heiko Schöning
See "Dark Winter: An EMP Adventure & Survival Thriller" pubished in June, 2020 by Rebecca Fernfield -- "No power. No communications. No way of calling for help! -- On the eve of the coldest winter on record, Anna is on the run with her younger sister when an EMP hits knocking out all electricity, communications, and transport."
https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Winter-Adventure-Survival-Thriller-ebook/dp/B089KNDRKC
Original Post: https://lbry.tv/@JohnThor:0/DARK-WINTER:5
See "Dark Winter: An EMP Adventure & Survival Thriller" pubished in June, 2020 by Rebecca Fernfield -- "No power. No communications. No way of calling for help! -- On the eve of the coldest winter on record, Anna is on the run with her younger sister when an EMP hits knocking out all electricity, communications, and transport."
https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Winter-Adventure-Survival-Thriller-ebook/dp/B089KNDRKC
Original Post: https://lbry.tv/@JohnThor:0/DARK-WINTER:5
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