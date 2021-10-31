The Real Precursor Part 3 This Strange Document Explains Everything

PLEASE READ ALLLINKS FOR THIS VIDEOLife has spent the past few billion years working with a narrow vocabulary. Now researchers have broken those rules, adding extra letters to biology's limited lexicon.Chemist Floyd Romesberg of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, and his colleagues manipulated Escherichia coli bacterial cells to incorporate two types of foreign chemical bases, or letters, into their DNA. The cells then used that information to insert unnatural amino acids into a fluorescent protein1.Organisms naturally encode heritable information using just four bases: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C) and guanine (G). These form pairs that hold together DNA’s double helix, and different three-letter sequences code for each of the 20 amino acids that make up the proteins in living cells. The new work is the first to show that unnatural bases can be used to make proteins within a living cell.The achievement, Romesberg says, shows that synthetic biology — a field focused on imbuing organisms with new traits — can accomplish its goals by reinventing the most basic facets of life. “There is no biological system so fundamental and more intimately related to what we are than information storage and retrieval,” he says. “What we’ve done is design a new part that functions right alongside the existing parts and can do everything they do.”I TRUTHY LOVE YOU ALL, THANK YOU ALL, FOR BEING YOURSELFIf you would like to donate to Deep Truth Deep Impact or Earth Changes Channel, it would be greatly appreciated.With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepareGo to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three timesOne time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone