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Christ's X-mas Message to “Queen” Elizabeth Mountbatten
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194 views • December 15, 2020
Tony Farrell's web blog article:
http://jahtalk.thefarrellreport.net/reconciling-santa/
This is a close examination of the queen’s underlying Yuletide message, seen from the vantage point of how Christ might view it, when tested against God’s Law. Jesus Christ is, after all, the source of her inspiration, or so we are told. That is some statement from her. Will she be willing and able to walk her talk?
For instance, would Elizabeth freely give up her throne and all her riches, if and when, Christ asks her to do so (As she swore that she'd do)? Or would she instead, try and hold the fort and argue that surely Christ would never ask such a thing of her, even though He warned that rich people will never go to heaven (Matthew 19:24)?
Does that brush-off sound familiar? ...Leave her, loathe her, or love her, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Battenberg, seems to rather like playing out her part in these end-times, as each successive year she jingle-jangles her way onto Santa’s sleigh and into Satan’s lap. The next question is this: when it boils down to things that matter to Christ; how many of us are just like Elizabeth is, enacting out our own little game of thrones, while refusing to listen to His still small voice of calm? How old were you when you first found out Santa was a lie and that your parents lied to you, setting the precedent that lying is okay, when lying is prohibited by God in the Ten Commandments? For those who have just watched “Reconciling Santa”, a refreshingly honest and amusing talk about how a “Santa Claus” experience impacts negatively on a society’s propensity to follow truth or not. For sure the lie of Santa Claus cannot be reconciled with Christ’s teachings John 8:35 Ye are of [YOUR] father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the Truth, because there is no Truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father (inventor) of it. 8:36 And because I tell [you] the Truth, ye believe me not.), and this short talk about Santa by Yusef Estes helps explain why, from a non-Christian perspective. - Tony Farrell A Disciple’s Testimony Greetings to you all. My name is Tony Farrell. This is a website I have had the privilege of working on. It is my intention to regularly update it with relevant material associated with the work of JAH. I am a disciple of JAH, although most people who know of me, probably best recollect me as a police whistle-blower from time as an intelligence analyst in the police..
Free Gift: Armageddon Survival Plan - the ONLY one that WILL WORK:.
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire
Additional X-mas TRUTH:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=santa&;submit=Search
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=reconciling+santa&;submit=Search
http://jahtalk.thefarrellreport.net/reconciling-santa/
This is a close examination of the queen’s underlying Yuletide message, seen from the vantage point of how Christ might view it, when tested against God’s Law. Jesus Christ is, after all, the source of her inspiration, or so we are told. That is some statement from her. Will she be willing and able to walk her talk?
For instance, would Elizabeth freely give up her throne and all her riches, if and when, Christ asks her to do so (As she swore that she'd do)? Or would she instead, try and hold the fort and argue that surely Christ would never ask such a thing of her, even though He warned that rich people will never go to heaven (Matthew 19:24)?
Does that brush-off sound familiar? ...Leave her, loathe her, or love her, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Battenberg, seems to rather like playing out her part in these end-times, as each successive year she jingle-jangles her way onto Santa’s sleigh and into Satan’s lap. The next question is this: when it boils down to things that matter to Christ; how many of us are just like Elizabeth is, enacting out our own little game of thrones, while refusing to listen to His still small voice of calm? How old were you when you first found out Santa was a lie and that your parents lied to you, setting the precedent that lying is okay, when lying is prohibited by God in the Ten Commandments? For those who have just watched “Reconciling Santa”, a refreshingly honest and amusing talk about how a “Santa Claus” experience impacts negatively on a society’s propensity to follow truth or not. For sure the lie of Santa Claus cannot be reconciled with Christ’s teachings John 8:35 Ye are of [YOUR] father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the Truth, because there is no Truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father (inventor) of it. 8:36 And because I tell [you] the Truth, ye believe me not.), and this short talk about Santa by Yusef Estes helps explain why, from a non-Christian perspective. - Tony Farrell A Disciple’s Testimony Greetings to you all. My name is Tony Farrell. This is a website I have had the privilege of working on. It is my intention to regularly update it with relevant material associated with the work of JAH. I am a disciple of JAH, although most people who know of me, probably best recollect me as a police whistle-blower from time as an intelligence analyst in the police..
Free Gift: Armageddon Survival Plan - the ONLY one that WILL WORK:.
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire
Additional X-mas TRUTH:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=santa&;submit=Search
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=reconciling+santa&;submit=Search
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