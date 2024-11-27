Freedom In Christ - My Testimony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phil Howe shares his astonishing testimony at Chartridge Mission Church. Phil shares how we all can have freedom in Christ, and this video contains three reference slides to encourage every Christian to recognize their significance and security with God. Phil's journey is a message full of hope and one to share far and wide as an evangelistic tool.