Efrat Fenigson: Escaping the Algorithm in the New Financial World Order

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Efrat Fenigson discusses her work as an independent voice focused on sovereignty and "freedom tech." She describes her personal experiences with censorship, de-banking, and travel restrictions, framing these obstacles as symptoms of a global shift toward a highly technocratic and surveilled digital world. Fenigson argues that the current era mirrors historic monetary resets, where legacy financial systems are being replaced by programmable CBDCs, biometric identification, and a new world financial architecture. To counter this growing "digital gulag" she champions the adoption of decentralized tools which allow individuals to bypass state-controlled intermediaries. Ultimately, she serves as both a warning of an inevitable global surveillance apparatus and a guide for using alternative technologies to maintain personal and financial autonomy.
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About Efrat Fenigson
Efrat Fenigson is an independent journalist, podcast host, and public speaker. Her path to sovereignty unfolded with the outbreak of Covid, sending her on a journey of exploration, through her podcast, “You’re The Voice”. As a dissident voice, she writes on her blog and for international magazines, covering freedom and sovereignty, growing global control regimes, monetary changes, CBDCs, Bitcoin, politics, propaganda, and often criticizes the Israeli government, including its response to the Oct. 7th events, Covid, and other human rights violations. She is a former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of global companies with a tech background of 20+ years.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)