BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Efrat Fenigson: Escaping the Algorithm in the New Financial World Order
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
428 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • Yesterday

Efrat Fenigson discusses her work as an independent voice focused on sovereignty and "freedom tech." She describes her personal experiences with censorship, de-banking, and travel restrictions, framing these obstacles as symptoms of a global shift toward a highly technocratic and surveilled digital world. Fenigson argues that the current era mirrors historic monetary resets, where legacy financial systems are being replaced by programmable CBDCs, biometric identification, and a new world financial architecture. To counter this growing "digital gulag" she champions the adoption of decentralized tools which allow individuals to bypass state-controlled intermediaries. Ultimately, she serves as both a warning of an inevitable global surveillance apparatus and a guide for using alternative technologies to maintain personal and financial autonomy.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/efenigson

X https://x.com/efenigson

Substack https://www.efrat.blog

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/EfratFenigson


About Efrat Fenigson

Efrat Fenigson is an independent journalist, podcast host, and public speaker. Her path to sovereignty unfolded with the outbreak of Covid, sending her on a journey of exploration, through her podcast, “You’re The Voice”. As a dissident voice, she writes on her blog and for international magazines, covering freedom and sovereignty, growing global control regimes, monetary changes, CBDCs, Bitcoin, politics, propaganda, and often criticizes the Israeli government, including its response to the Oct. 7th events, Covid, and other human rights violations. She is a former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of global companies with a tech background of 20+ years.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irancensorshipbitcoinprivacysurveillancehormuzbtccryptodollartetherstraitcbdcsstripedebankingstablecoinsnostrzaprite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

Garrison Vance
Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Garrison Vance
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy