Tom Renz | Support the GOP Base, Defund the Government

Every day we have major news headlines coming in that may seem unrelated; however I'm going to tell you today how I see everything going on in our society systemic to one central issue. #Transgenderism, #vaccines, the #bordercrisis, the #BidenCrimeFamily, #J6, #electionintegrity, our #foodsupply and #economy, it's all connected. The bottom line is we need the republicans to stand up to this corruption and actually do something about it. #Defund, defund, defund, cap the debt ceiling and stop funding the insanity. Shut down the government, and do it all the way up to 2024 election if we have to. Any republican that doesn't support shutting the corrupt federal spending down needs to be called out and removed immediately. #GOP #DefundTheGovernment #Freedom #MAGA #AmericaFirst #InformedConsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.