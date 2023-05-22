Create New Account
Tom Renz | Support the GOP Base, Defund the Government
Thomas Renz
Every day we have major news headlines coming in that may seem unrelated; however I'm going to tell you today how I see everything going on in our society systemic to one central issue. #Transgenderism, #vaccines, the #bordercrisis, the #BidenCrimeFamily, #J6, #electionintegrity, our #foodsupply and #economy, it's all connected. The bottom line is we need the republicans to stand up to this corruption and actually do something about it. #Defund, defund, defund, cap the debt ceiling and stop funding the insanity. Shut down the government, and do it all the way up to 2024 election if we have to. Any republican that doesn't support shutting the corrupt federal spending down needs to be called out and removed immediately. #GOP #DefundTheGovernment #Freedom #MAGA #AmericaFirst #InformedConsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth

