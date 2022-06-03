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WHO and UN as future world government: A technocratic approach to global health - Videos
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33 views • June 03, 2022
WATCH VIDEO(s) HERE --> https://home.solari.com/lets-go-to-the-movies-week-of-may-30-2022-understanding-the-who-pandemic-treaty/
1) Dr. Silvia Behrendt: WHO and UN as future world government
Dr. Silvia Behrendt is an Austrian lawyer and a former expert legal adviser to the WHO during the H1N1 pandemic. She is founder of the Global Health Responsibility (GHR) Agency. https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Dr.-Silvia-Behrendt:f
2) Mary Holland on the WHO Pandemic Treaty: “A technocratic approach to global health”
Mary Holland, president and general counsel of Children’s Health Defense, explains the implications of the WHO Pandemic Treaty on the Steve Bannon show.
https://rumble.com/v14redl-mary-holland-on-the-who-pandemic-treaty-a-technocratic-approach-to-global-h.html
3) MEP Christine Anderson reveals the true motives behind the WHO treaty
Christine Anderson is a German elected Member of the European Parliament who is an outspoken critic of the corona measures taken by the European Union’s member states. She recently spoke at the Scandinavian Freedom Event in Malmö.
https://odysee.com/@yabba:e/JIiie.gaa:3
4) The new WHO international pandemic treaty
Short whiteboard cartoon about the basic issues with the Treaty, by the Swiss group Réinfo Santé Suisse International.
https://odysee.com/@reinfosante.ch:1/The-new-WHO-international-pandemic-treaty:f
1) Dr. Silvia Behrendt: WHO and UN as future world government
Dr. Silvia Behrendt is an Austrian lawyer and a former expert legal adviser to the WHO during the H1N1 pandemic. She is founder of the Global Health Responsibility (GHR) Agency. https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Dr.-Silvia-Behrendt:f
2) Mary Holland on the WHO Pandemic Treaty: “A technocratic approach to global health”
Mary Holland, president and general counsel of Children’s Health Defense, explains the implications of the WHO Pandemic Treaty on the Steve Bannon show.
https://rumble.com/v14redl-mary-holland-on-the-who-pandemic-treaty-a-technocratic-approach-to-global-h.html
3) MEP Christine Anderson reveals the true motives behind the WHO treaty
Christine Anderson is a German elected Member of the European Parliament who is an outspoken critic of the corona measures taken by the European Union’s member states. She recently spoke at the Scandinavian Freedom Event in Malmö.
https://odysee.com/@yabba:e/JIiie.gaa:3
4) The new WHO international pandemic treaty
Short whiteboard cartoon about the basic issues with the Treaty, by the Swiss group Réinfo Santé Suisse International.
https://odysee.com/@reinfosante.ch:1/The-new-WHO-international-pandemic-treaty:f
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