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Vademecum: Rome's Trinitarian Ecumenical Handbook
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21 views • December 07, 2020
On December 4, 2020, the Vatican published handbook with instructions for Catholic bishops to promote unity with other professing Christian communities. The document is called an “ecumenical vademecum.” It was approved by Pope Francis and issued Dec. 4 by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. It asserts that "Christ willed" the type of unity that the Church of Rome is now promoting. Pope Francis says that such unity is not optional, and has support from many government and religious leaders around the world including the World Council of Churches and the United Nations. The Vademecum pushes trinitarian unity as important--when did that become important? What did Emperor Theodosius decree about those who did not agree with his trinitarian declaration that was adopted by the Council of Constantinople that he had convened in 381 A.D.? Does the Bible teach about the type of worldly unity many promote? Is true "unity of faith" expected before the return of Jesus and the establishment of the Kingdom of God? Is teaching the opposite a false gospel? Are Christians to flee the coming end time daughter of Babylon according to the New Jerusalem Bible (a Roman Catholic translation into English)? Did the 18th century nun Jane le Royer warn against a group that sounds like the Continuing Church of God? What should those holding to the original faith do? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest, with more details and links, is available titled "Ecumenical Vademecum: Rome’s ecumenical plans are NOT what Jesus ‘willed for’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/ecumenical-vademecum-romes-ecumenical-plans-are-not-what-jesus-willed-for/
A written article of related interest, with more details and links, is available titled "Ecumenical Vademecum: Rome’s ecumenical plans are NOT what Jesus ‘willed for’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/ecumenical-vademecum-romes-ecumenical-plans-are-not-what-jesus-willed-for/
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