What About the Baddies?

Sep 20, 2022 A common question from those considering the idea of society without a ruling class: "But what do we do about the nasty people?"

My "What Is Justice?" series starts here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o6nri_XXTc&t=0s

If Amanda persuaded you, feel free to donate... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz …via GooglePay by sending to “[email protected]” ...via CashApp to "[email protected]" …via Ethereum by sending to 0x17B1a254aedB9d175C1830C032a0bb0eaCC1c0f5 …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 14iFFXtoy1xmMBoapCphAiTnPW1bQP2KBM ...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcTShow less

Comments 200 Education and spreading knowledge of natural law is going to help tremendously! Encouraging others to seek self knowledge will change the way people interact with others.