What About the Baddies?

My "What Is Justice?" series starts here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o6nri_XXTc&t=0s
If Amanda persuaded you, feel free to donate... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz …via GooglePay by sending to “[email protected]” ...via CashApp to "[email protected]" …via Ethereum by sending to 0x17B1a254aedB9d175C1830C032a0bb0eaCC1c0f5 …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 14iFFXtoy1xmMBoapCphAiTnPW1bQP2KBM ...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcTShow less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.